Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students

US-based Memphis University has awarded GHS50million worth of scholarships for Ghanaian students after meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Under the term of the agreement between the two countries, qualified students from Ghana will peruse their bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyeman on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 presented the signed documents to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for further deliberations.

Speaking to this reporter after the presentation, Dr Kingsley Agyemang said it took the good leadership of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help Ghana get the scholarship package.

He explained that the package will help Ghana develop an experienced, creative and knowledgeable workforce that will lead the industrialization agenda of the government.

"We will forever be grateful to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because he personally requested this scholarship package when he served as the special guest at the renowned Memphis in May Festival last year.

"Now I can assure you that under the guidance of the Asantehene, Ghana and Memphis University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), finalizing the agreement that outlines the implementation of the Scholarship," he stated.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after receiving the documents commended the leadership of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for their sterling leadership in the last few years.

He charged them to continue discharging their duties in a patriotic way and serve Ghanaians in all humility.

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom said he secured the scholarship package for all Ghanaian students and called in the Secretariat to award the scholarship to any Ghanaian student who qualifies to study at Memphis University.