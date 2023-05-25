ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Headlines Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

US-based Memphis University has awarded GHS50million worth of scholarships for Ghanaian students after meeting with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Under the term of the agreement between the two countries, qualified students from Ghana will peruse their bachelor's, master's and doctorate degrees.

The Registrar of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyeman on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 presented the signed documents to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for further deliberations.

Speaking to this reporter after the presentation, Dr Kingsley Agyemang said it took the good leadership of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to help Ghana get the scholarship package.

He explained that the package will help Ghana develop an experienced, creative and knowledgeable workforce that will lead the industrialization agenda of the government.

"We will forever be grateful to the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II because he personally requested this scholarship package when he served as the special guest at the renowned Memphis in May Festival last year.

"Now I can assure you that under the guidance of the Asantehene, Ghana and Memphis University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), finalizing the agreement that outlines the implementation of the Scholarship," he stated.

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II after receiving the documents commended the leadership of the Ghana Scholarship Secretariat for their sterling leadership in the last few years.

He charged them to continue discharging their duties in a patriotic way and serve Ghanaians in all humility.

The overlord of the Asante Kingdom said he secured the scholarship package for all Ghanaian students and called in the Secretariat to award the scholarship to any Ghanaian student who qualifies to study at Memphis University.

Top Stories

21 minutes ago

China likely to takeover Ghana's minerals, electricity revenues in default of loans and you can sleep at night? — Yvonne Nelson to Akufo-Addo China likely to takeover Ghana's minerals, electricity revenues in default of lo...

1 hour ago

Teshie Chiefs warn Henry Quartey to stop interfering in their chieftaincy matters Teshie Chiefs warn Henry Quartey to stop interfering in their chieftaincy matter...

2 hours ago

Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students Otumfuo grabs GHS50million worth of scholarship for Ghanaian students

2 hours ago

AU: Ghana, other African countries suffering today due to neglect ofKwame Nkrumahs warning 60 years ago – Ablakwa AU: Ghana, other African countries suffering today due to neglect of Kwame Nkrum...

2 hours ago

President John Dramani Manama with the President of the Korea-Africa Foundation, Ambassador Woon-Ki Lyeo middle and Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Chairman of Jonah Capital left at the Korea- Africa Business Summit AU Day: We must empower the African youth to eradicate poverty; promote sustaina...

3 hours ago

Margaret Ansei Spending millions on Free SHS and not producing quality is a big worry – NDC Com...

3 hours ago

Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests — Abu Jinapor orders forestry commissionwith assurance of guns, bulletproof vests ‘Get rid of low, high people destroying our forests’ — Abu Jinapor orders forest...

3 hours ago

Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2 Public second-cycle schools to go on 1 week mid-semester break from June 2

3 hours ago

Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike Many stranded at Courts as JUSAG embark on nationwide strike

4 hours ago

We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food and Jobs' programme – Akufo-Addo We have enough food despite economic challenges because of 'Planting for Food an...

Latest: News
body-container-line