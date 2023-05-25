GES announces ‘approved’ subjects for ‘Study Leave with Pay’ for teachers in 2023

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has published the approved subject areas for Study Leave with Pay for the 2023 academic year amidst false speculations.

The initiative aims to enhance the quality of education by enabling teachers to further their studies and gain new skills and knowledge while being given portions of their salary.

To qualify for Study Leave with Pay, employees must serve a minimum of three years with GES and agree to be bonded for the duration of their studies plus one additional year.

Teachers who have served in deprived areas for two years may also be eligible, according to GES.

The approved subjects have been allocated different pay percentages, with high-demand areas like STEM subjects eligible for 60% pay, followed by 30% pay for subjects like languages, social sciences and special education.

Non-teaching staff can apply for 10-30% pay for subjects relevant to their roles.

Teachers must submit applications to their district offices by October 31, 2023.

Once approved, the selected candidates will be bonded for the duration of their course of study plus one year.

Find in the attached releases from the GES, the subjects details;