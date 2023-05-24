ModernGhana logo
Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says government reviewing all flagship programmes
Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has disclosed that the government is reviewing all the flagship programmes.

Speaking to Joy FM on Wednesday, the Minister said the purpose of the review is to see the effectiveness of the programmes.

“To be honest this is not the first time that we have made and publicly expressed this intention and this commitment. So it covers all the sixteen flagship programmes and it is a constant exercise of looking at the efficiency in terms of the spend, can we make some savings in terms of the spend, how much effectiveness are you achieving for every cedi you are spending on it and in terms of the value for money are you getting every cedis worth for what you are spending on,” Kojo Oppong Nkrumah shared.

As has been reported, the review of government’s flagship programmes is a conditionality in the deal Ghana sealed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Government is required to review all flagship programmes and publish a strategy to decide the future courses.

The flagship programmes including the Free SHS, 1 Village 1 Dam, 1 District 1 Warehouse, 1 Constituency 1million dollar, Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Project (IPEP) and others will be reviewed and streamlined.

Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay
Sebastian Sedekah Akaho-Tay

News ReporterPage: SebastianSedekahAkahoTay

