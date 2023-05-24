ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Beef has 14 milligrams of protein, ‘Akokono’ has 88 milligrams; eat it — Entomologist promotes consumption

Social News Beef has 14 milligrams of protein, Akokono has 88 milligrams; eat it — Entomologist promotes consumption
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

In an effort to raise public awareness about sustainable food sources and environmental conservation, Dr. Jacob Paarechuga Anankware, an entomologist and Coordinator of the healthInsect Project at the University of Energy and Natural Resources (UNER), is promoting the consumption of African Palm Weevil larvae, locally known as 'Akokono' in the Akan language.

Dr. Anankware emphasized that the larvae are highly nourishing for the human body and have the potential to protect the environment due to their low greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Dr. Anankware, incorporating African Palm Weevil larvae into diets could address both food insecurity and climate change concerns.

He said this while making a comparison between weevil and traditional meats like beef.

“The beef has 14 milligrams of protein and the insect has 88 milligrams so somebody should tell me why we should not promote the consumption of edible insects. Then again these insects do not emit greenhouse gasses. Only a few groups of insects emit only a little of greenhouse gasses. If you compare these to traditional meats like beef, produce hundred times less greenhouse gasses and you also look at the amount of vegetation you need as the palm larvae, you need little space,” he explained.

Dr. Anankware reveals that the demand for the larvae surpasses the current supply, resulting in increased prices.

“We produce and we are not able to meet the quantities that people are purchasing. If I tell you the number of people who place orders and the class and society who place orders, you’ll be shocked. That is why the prices have gone up to about 70 to 100 Ghana cedis per kilo. It’s expensive because just a few of us are producing,” he stressed.

However, he maintains that the production process is simple and cost-effective, though he refrains from sharing specific trade secrets.

He said,“You need a simple raring bin like this, which is relatively cheaper. You also need a wiring mesh which is supposed to prevent predators like wall geckos, lizards, rats, and parasites like insects that feed on other insects. You need a rubber band and a rope to hold it in place and a cloth to cover to prevent insects from penetrating the wire mesh holes.”

The entomologist urged Ghana to embrace innovation and collaborate with local communities to expand insect farming which will boost the economy as well as protect the environment.

“We can collaborate with these people, get them on board, train and empower them to produce the black soldier fly which will augment or replace fish mills in the guise of poultry, fish, and pigs. I’m sure with that, we’ll be able to fully feed our people with the right amount of protein without necessarily importing protein. This will go a long way to help us because we’ll no longer have to spend so much cedis to buy dollars and import these products,” he advised.

524202330659-osjum8x432-spicypalmweevillarvae6335-reg

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Former President Mahamain white and H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo It took pains to revive Mahama’s slow-growing economy when we came – Akufo-Addo

2 hours ago

Wee cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Court ‘Wee’ cultivation in Ghana for medicinal purposes remains illegal – Supreme Cour...

2 hours ago

GNPC-PetroSA deal: Ive done nothing wrong, I dont see any reason they want me to resign — Freddie Blay GNPC-PetroSA deal: ‘I’ve done nothing wrong, I don’t see any reason they want me...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony Ghanaian peacekeeper to be honoured posthumously at UN Headquarters ceremony

2 hours ago

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Presidential Staffer Kumawu by-election: Stop subjecting your followers to emotional abuse, false hop...

2 hours ago

Bright Simons, Vice President at IMANI Africa Kumawu by-election results show Ghanaians remain dogmatically partisan – Bright ...

3 hours ago

Dr. Clement Apaak Stop wasting time; IMF has said it so convene a national forum for comprehensive...

3 hours ago

We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo We will try to maintain discipline for a successful IMF programme – Akufo-Addo

3 hours ago

Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghanas State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructure to fight cyber crime Bawumia commissions Bank of Ghana’s State-of the Art cybersecurity infrastructur...

4 hours ago

Video Ive never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu [Video] I’ve never been to university, too old to go now – Kojo Bonsu

Latest: News
body-container-line