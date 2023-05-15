King’s College Hospital now one of the best hospitals in UAE with highest rate of successful resuscitation from Cardiac arrest

King's College Hospital which was established to locally provide world-class healthcare facilities like consultations, diagnostics, treatments and recovery support to the people of UAE and the world at large also saves patients with cardiac arrest.

With the finest and most highly skilled medical professionals, King’s College Hospital has successfully resuscitated two patients who were rushed into the facility after suffering from Cardiac arrest.

“We have recently two patients who had cardiac arrest and they walked out of the hospital alive. We are one of the best hospitals and in fact, the top hospital in Dubai especially when it comes to resuscitation,” Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali said.

Dr. Tashfeen Siddiq Ali, Chief Medical Doctor of King's College Hospital said this when he was speaking about the medical achievements of King’s College Hospital in Dubai.

The hospital can also boast of a 24x7 Emergency Hospital Department well equipped with emergency medicines, a team of highly trained staff, and a pediatrician all managed by an internationally certified physician.

King’s College Hospital has world-class services:

It has ultra-modern breast imaging like Computer-Aided Detection (CAD) that can detect breast cancer in its earliest stage, a 3D Mammography (Tomosynthesis), and an advanced X-ray technique at its breast care centre and numerous minimally invasive and surgical procedures and uses advanced machines such as high-Resolution video-assisted Proctoscopy, high-resolution Anoscopy, 360 Endoanal Ultrasound, Cardiac MRI etc.

The King's College Hospital, Dubai is located in the new, posh residential area of Dubai Hills. East Exit - Alkhail Street - Al Marabea' St – Dubai United Arab Emirates. The hospital is 24 minutes away from the Dubai International Airport and Al Khail Metro Station is the nearest subway station which is about 15 minutes away from the Hospital by car.