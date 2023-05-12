Builsa South NCCE sensitizes Fulani groups on preventing and containing violent extremism

The Builsa South Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held sensitization sessions on Prevention and Containment of Violent Extremism (PCVE), with two Fulbe (Fulani) groups at Gbedembilisa and Wiesi in the Builsa South District in the Upper East Region on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

This is part of the Commission’s awareness program around the PCVE action in the Northern Regions of Ghana sponsored by the European Union.

The main objective of the PCVE is to prevent and control violent extremism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace, and tolerance in the five (5) northern regions and other hotspots in Ghana.

The sensitization was led by the District Director; Ms. Caroline Aliko, and facilitated by the Civic Education Office (CEO); Mr. Moisait Dapah. The entire session was translated by the Fumbisi Fulbe (Fulani) Chief; Mr. Tampuri.

Mr. Dapah spoke about the mandate of the NCCE and emphasized the importance of the constitution, tolerance, and the need for peaceful coexistence. He explained some human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana which includes all persons, especially the minority groups.

He went further to create awareness of the need to be vigilant in their communities. "They should have a keen interest to know more about strangers joining their communities. Especially, getting to know and understand more about their mission and interest in staying there due to the bad press these strangers can give them. Everyone should play a part to combat violent extremism."

Using various illustrative analogies, the facilitator underscored the need to conduct themselves right, root out trouble causers in their midst and trust that the narrative will change.

Ms. Caroline Aliko ended the sensitization by encouraging parents to send their children to school and to take inspiration from well-educated tribes men and women.

The NCCE Director noted since there were also complaints about them as well, they should closely monitor each other to ensure that those with bad behaviors do not hinder the progress of being completely accepted in the communities in which they settle.