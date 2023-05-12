ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Builsa South NCCE sensitizes Fulani groups on preventing and containing violent extremism

By Atuimah Valerius II Contributor
Regional News Builsa South NCCE sensitizes Fulani groups on preventing and containing violent extremism
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The Builsa South Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) held sensitization sessions on Prevention and Containment of Violent Extremism (PCVE), with two Fulbe (Fulani) groups at Gbedembilisa and Wiesi in the Builsa South District in the Upper East Region on Wednesday 10th May 2023.

This is part of the Commission’s awareness program around the PCVE action in the Northern Regions of Ghana sponsored by the European Union.

The main objective of the PCVE is to prevent and control violent extremism through the promotion of social cohesion, peace, and tolerance in the five (5) northern regions and other hotspots in Ghana.

The sensitization was led by the District Director; Ms. Caroline Aliko, and facilitated by the Civic Education Office (CEO); Mr. Moisait Dapah. The entire session was translated by the Fumbisi Fulbe (Fulani) Chief; Mr. Tampuri.

Mr. Dapah spoke about the mandate of the NCCE and emphasized the importance of the constitution, tolerance, and the need for peaceful coexistence. He explained some human rights enshrined in the 1992 constitution of Ghana which includes all persons, especially the minority groups.

He went further to create awareness of the need to be vigilant in their communities. "They should have a keen interest to know more about strangers joining their communities. Especially, getting to know and understand more about their mission and interest in staying there due to the bad press these strangers can give them. Everyone should play a part to combat violent extremism."

Using various illustrative analogies, the facilitator underscored the need to conduct themselves right, root out trouble causers in their midst and trust that the narrative will change.

Ms. Caroline Aliko ended the sensitization by encouraging parents to send their children to school and to take inspiration from well-educated tribes men and women.

The NCCE Director noted since there were also complaints about them as well, they should closely monitor each other to ensure that those with bad behaviors do not hinder the progress of being completely accepted in the communities in which they settle.

More from Author (3)

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaas court over poor state of the market Kumasi Racecourse Traders summon Sam Pyne, KMA to Asantehemaa’s court over poor ...

4 hours ago

Kuntenase DA Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks in classrooms Kuntenase D/A Basic School students living in fear over constant snake attacks i...

4 hours ago

Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt Total darkness as ECG cuts power to Kejetia new market over GHS5.9million debt

4 hours ago

Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway Two perish in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

4 hours ago

Smoke billows in Khartoum amid ongoing fighting between the forces of two rival generals. By - AFP Sudan warring sides make humanitarian promise but no truce

4 hours ago

Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction Video Nsutam and Bunso residents clash over land ownership of land at Bunso Junction [...

4 hours ago

Princess Owusu Ansah, Ghanaian teenager jailed 3 years over boiled water attack on a friend Ghanaian teenager in UK jailed 3years for hot water attack on friend over boyfri...

5 hours ago

OB Amponsah, Ghanaian comedian “Surviving Nana Addo" should be a documentary on Netflix or Pebble – OB Amponsah...

5 hours ago

Youre just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from NPP — Mahama You’re just tickling yourself and dreaming if you think miracle will come from N...

5 hours ago

'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling himself, dreaming' — Mahama 'Anybody thinking that there will be a miracle under Akufo-Addo is just tickling...

Latest: News
body-container-line