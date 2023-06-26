General Director of Ghana Maritime Authority donates to Builsa North Fire Station

26.06.2023 LISTEN

Mr Kofi Alonsi, the General Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority has received praises and appreciation for his exceptional contributions to the Builsa North Municipality.

Speaking to Radio-Builsa, the second-in-command of the Sandema Fire Service, Mr. Abubakari Hakim described Mr Alonsi as a true son of the land for his dedication and support.

After being informed about the out-of-service Sandema Fire Tender, he added that Mr. Alonsi promptly sent a technical team from Bolgatanga to restore it, bearing the cost himself.

In addition, he noted that Mr Alonsi extended his assistance to fix the lights, braking systems, and other essential parts needed by the Fire Station.

According to him, the people of Builsa North Municipality expressed their immense happiness and gratitude for his continuous support.

Hon. Alonsi's selflessness and unwavering commitment have earned him the admiration and respect of the community.

They offered him prayers for continued success and guidance in helping the municipality in need.