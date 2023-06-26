ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.06.2023 Regional News

General Director of Ghana Maritime Authority donates to Builsa North Fire Station

By Daniel Awuribiik II Contributor
General Director of Ghana Maritime Authority donates to Builsa North Fire Station
26.06.2023 LISTEN

Mr Kofi Alonsi, the General Director of the Ghana Maritime Authority has received praises and appreciation for his exceptional contributions to the Builsa North Municipality.

Speaking to Radio-Builsa, the second-in-command of the Sandema Fire Service, Mr. Abubakari Hakim described Mr Alonsi as a true son of the land for his dedication and support.

After being informed about the out-of-service Sandema Fire Tender, he added that Mr. Alonsi promptly sent a technical team from Bolgatanga to restore it, bearing the cost himself.

In addition, he noted that Mr Alonsi extended his assistance to fix the lights, braking systems, and other essential parts needed by the Fire Station.

According to him, the people of Builsa North Municipality expressed their immense happiness and gratitude for his continuous support.

Hon. Alonsi's selflessness and unwavering commitment have earned him the admiration and respect of the community.

They offered him prayers for continued success and guidance in helping the municipality in need.

More from Author (4)

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someonewho will end up in jail – Akufo-Addo Assin North: Vote for someone who can go to parliament to work; not someone who ...

4 minutes ago

Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level – Joe Ghartey Everything my hand touches shall be blessed; I will take Ghana to the next level...

4 minutes ago

IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesdays by-election IGP leads Police entourage to Assin North ahead of Tuesday’s by-election

23 minutes ago

Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners Pay journalists deserving salaries - GJA Chairman to media owners

32 minutes ago

I will appoint James Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 elections – Mahama promises Assin North constituents I will appoint James Gyakye Quayson as minister if I win 2024 elections – Mahama...

32 minutes ago

Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumia's aide blasts NPP aspirants Go form your own party if you believe Akufo-Addo and Bawumia has failed — Bawumi...

32 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo, Mahama scramble for Assin North in last minute rallies Akufo-Addo, Mahama scramble for Assin North in last minute rallies

1 hour ago

By-election: Don't elect candidate with legal issues who will eventually be imprisoned — Akufo-Addo tells Assin North constituents By-election: Don't elect candidate with legal issues who will eventually be impr...

2 hours ago

Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're using bulldozers to mess up roads in our strongholds—Asiedu Nketia Assin North by-election: I've strong belief NPP will rig the elections, they're ...

2 hours ago

An electoral worker waits for voters at a polling station in Freetown. By John WESSELS AFP Police fire tear gas at opposition HQ as Sierra Leone vote tally continues

More News...
body-container-line