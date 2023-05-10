W/North Region: NSS teacher busted after allegedly defiling three Class 2 girls

A 24-year-old man posted to Sehwi Asawinso Methodist Primary B as a National Service teacher has been remanded into Police custody for three weeks.

He was arrested for allegedly defiling three pupils of Sehwi Asawinso Methodist Primary B in the Sehwi Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region.

The teacher, Bismark Ansu is reported to have organised extra classes for his Class 2 pupils at the blindside of school authorities early this year in January.

At the end of the extra classes organised to complete the syllabus of the academic year, the accused is said to have lured three of the pupils and defiled them.

After the incident, he threatened the little girls between the ages of 8-9 that he will kill them if any of them reported the matter to anyone.

Weeks after the incident, the parents of the victims became alarmed when they spotted unusual blood discharge. The parents probed further before the victims confessed what the teacher had done to them.

A report was subsequently made to the Police in Sehwi Asawinso and a medical form was issued to the complainants to take the victims to any government hospital for examination.

After the story of the little girls were confirmed from the examination, the Police arrested the NSS personnel.

After he was put before the Bibiani Circuit Court, the accused was subsequently arrested and charged with three offenses: i) threat of death contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], ii) defilement contrary to Section 101 of Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29], and iii) threat of harm contrary to Section 74 of the Criminal Offences 1960 [ACT 29].

He has been remanded and will reappear in Court on Monday, May 29.