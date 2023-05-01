ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Shortcode for verifying phone numbers linked to Ghana Cards begins today

Social News Shortcode for verifying phone numbers linked to Ghana Cards begins today
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

National Communications Authority (NCA) has created a system that enables the public to verify the number of SIM cards linked to their Ghana Cards.

The system created by the NCA in collaboration with the telcos takes effect today, Monday, May 1, 2023.

Reports of numbers linked to peoples’ Ghana Cards have been on the increase recently with many calling for a common and simple system that will allow them to verify the numbers linked to their Cards.

NCA subsequently engaged the various telecommunication networks to launch a shortcode that will allow subscribers to verify the number of SIMs linked to their Ghana Cards.

According to the NCA, there won’t be any need to queue at the various telecom service centres for verification since the shortcode can be accessed on a mobile phone anywhere across the country.

“There will be no need for Subscribers to physically go to the Telco to verify same when the shortcode is operational, by the end of April 2023, after the testing has been completed and approved.”

51202323605-1h830n4ayu-51202321232-whatsapp-image-2023-05-01-at-104146-am.jpeg

The Ministry of Communication began the SIM re-registration in October 2021 in what vice president Mahamudu Bawumia said is to “rid the country's cyberspace of fraud, monitor and track down persons who use their phones for criminal activities.

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Lasting peace in Bawku will give me greater pleasure in my concluding days as President — Akufo-Addo Lasting peace in Bawku will give me greater pleasure in my concluding days as Pr...

2 hours ago

Shortcode for verifying phone numbers linked to Ghana Cards begins today Shortcode for verifying phone numbers linked to Ghana Cards begins today

2 hours ago

Your dedication has kept crisis-hit Ghana afloat – Mahama eulogise workers Your dedication has kept crisis-hit Ghana afloat – Mahama eulogise workers

2 hours ago

Mahama was indescribably messy during his tenure - Owusu Bempah Mahama was indescribably messy during his tenure - Owusu Bempah

2 hours ago

Col Damoah to run for Jaman South NPP Parliamentary Primary Col Damoah to run for Jaman South NPP Parliamentary Primary

2 hours ago

There's enough food to feed SHS students — Dr Adutwum There's enough food to feed SHS students — Dr Adutwum

2 hours ago

NR: 30-year-old man crashed to death N/R: 30-year-old man crashed to death

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng Issue of state capture, corruption and fraud is a collective pandemic in Ghana –...

2 hours ago

Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng We cannot tackle corruption in Ghana without necessary cooperation from foreign ...

3 hours ago

Your dedicated service to Ghana has kept us afloat amid economic crisis – Mahama celebrate workers Your dedicated service to Ghana has kept us afloat amid economic crisis – Mahama...

Latest: News
body-container-line