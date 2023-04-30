Dubai’s Premiere Neuro Spinal Hospital set to train African medics

The Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH), a one-of-a-kind medical facility in Dubai dedicated to the treatment of neurology, spine, and orthopedic conditions and a comprehensive and advanced cancer centre has opened its doors to training medics from Africa.

Chief Operating Officer, Dana Msaddi, explained to representatives of African Media that the state of the art facility is poised to giving out knowledge to physicians in the region because they are on a mission to better healthcare across the world.

“Education is a passion for us and rooted in our DNA since we opened our doors two decades ago. Our founder and CEO is building to legacy not to business, and on the mission to raise the standards of care across the region,” she said.

Since its establishment in 2002, the Neuro Spinal Hospital (NSH) has evolved into becoming a leading hospital in the UAE for treatment of neurosurgical and spinal disorders, and now is home to an advanced cancer centre, and a destination for many patients across the region.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art medical technology, including an advanced neuroimaging centre that provides the most accurate and precise imaging of the brain and spine, allowing for a more accurate diagnosis and safer procedures.

Currently, it is the only facility with one of the most advanced technologies, the CyberKnife, which is a non-invasive robotic radiosurgery system that delivers high doses of radiation to the targeted tumours with pinpoint accuracy. This allows to destroy cancer cells without impacting healthy tissue around it with no anesthesia, incisions, and no or minimal side effects.

The hospital hosts regular conferences and workshops on the latest advances in spinal surgery, open to all surgeons of the region.