ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Men should hug fellow men more – Life Coach

Social News A file photo of two men hugging each other
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
A file photo of two men hugging each other

Solomon Buchi, a Nigerian relationship expert, life coach and content creator, has taken to Twitter to encourage men to hug each other more often.

In a tweet, he suggested that long hugs, lasting about 30 seconds, could make a positive difference in the lives of men.

Buchi noted that men often go through a lot and use funny salutations to feign their emotions.

He argued that hugging could be a powerful way for men to connect with each other and show support.

He also addressed common concerns of men asking for hugs, saying, "You're not weak, and your 'pimpim' (penis) won't disappear. I promise."

“Men should hug fellow men more. I know we’re used to handshakes, but actual long hugs like 30secs will make a difference. We go through a lot and feign it with humorous salutations. Hug your fellow guys. Men, ask for hugs too. You’re not weak, and your pimpim won’t disappear. I promise,” he wrote on Sunday, April 23.

The tweet has sparked a discussion on social media, with many users sharing their thoughts on the idea of men hugging each other.

Many experts argue that traditional gender roles and societal expectations make it difficult for men to express their emotions and seek support when needed.

Encouraging men to hug each other like Buchi did, could be seen as a way to challenge these cultural norms and promote greater emotional expressions among men.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

25 minutes ago

Ghanaian reggaedancehall act, Rudebwoy Ranking dies Dancehall star Rudebwoy Ranking dies

39 minutes ago

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, lead convener of FixTheCountry Movement I don’t want this ‘Development in Freedom’ – Oliver Barker blasts NPP's failed f...

1 hour ago

Police on Sunday rescued a young person from Shakahola forest, where dozens of bodies have been discovered. By Yasuyoshi CHIBA AFP Kenya's Ruto vows action after 51 bodies linked to cult found

2 hours ago

South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor It’s politically unholy and constitutionally demonic – Dafeamekpor on alleged pa...

2 hours ago

Adum murder: Married Police Officer who allegedly shot and killed girlfriend grabbed from hideout Adum murder: Married Police Officer who allegedly shot and killed girlfriend gra...

2 hours ago

Alan celebrates Chief Imams enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th birthday Alan celebrates Chief Imam’s enduring legacy of peace, wise counsel on his 104th...

2 hours ago

Govt commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan Gov’t commits to evacuate Ghanaians caught-up in troubling Sudan

2 hours ago

Bawumia prays for long life, good health for Chief Imam on his 104th birthday Bawumia prays for long life, good health for Chief Imam on his 104th birthday

3 hours ago

Issouf Sanogo, AFP Sixty civilians murdered by men in army uniform in northern Burkina Faso

3 hours ago

The Sudanese doctors' union says 13 hospitals nationwide have been shelled and 19 others evacuated since fighting began. By Ali SHUKUR Mdecins sans Frontires MSFAFPFile Stench of death engulfs Sudan hospitals, but leaving is mortal danger

Latest: News
body-container-line