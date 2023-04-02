Alleged case of extortion: Four suspects arrested for attacking Police, seizing Service rifle of officer

02.04.2023 LISTEN

The Ghana Police Service is investigating the alleged case of extortion involving some of its officers in the Western Region.

In a press release on Sunday, April 2, the Police said it has so far arrested members of the gang that attacked two of its officers and seized a service rifle.

“On 9th March 2023, the Axim Divisional Police patrol team reported an attack on the team by a gang that seized the magazine of a Service rifle together with some mobile phones belonging to the Police officers.

“An intelligence operation was immediately launched after the report to get the suspects arrested.

“On 28th March 2023, after about three weeks of the intelligence operation, four men, Kojo Siah alias Mozey, Emmanuel Mensah alias Kofi Asamoah, Maxwell Cudjoe and Agyabu Haruna Dissawu were arrested for their suspected involvement in the attack,” the release from the Ghana Police Service disclosed.

It further indicated that a search conducted at the residence of Kwame Ato Asare Ani, the prime suspect, who is still on the run, led to the retrieval of three (3) pump-action shotguns.

In addition, one pump action shotgun, two machetes, and eight BB refilled cartridges were retrieved from the suspect's unregistered Honda CRV vehicle.

Other items retrieved from the suspects include two live refilled BB cartridges and one unregistered motorbike.

The police note that while the investigations were ongoing to get the remaining suspects arrested, the attention of the Police was drawn to video footage on social media on April 1 in which the said Police personnel, members of the Axim Patrol team, are shown pleading with members of the gang while the gang is alleging extortion by the police officers.

The case of extortion has subsequently been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB)

“The allegation of extortion against the officers has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) for investigation.

“All the suspects in the reported attack on the patrol team, who had been arrested, have been put before court and have been remanded in custody. Efforts are continuing to get the remaining suspects arrested,” the release from the Police concluded.