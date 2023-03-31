You knelt to beg us for power but now you are telling us we talk too much – Mahama goes after Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is holding President Akufo-Addo’s ‘sika mp3 dede’ comment against him ahead of the 2024 general election.

The leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) early this month launched his campaign for President and has been on tour across the country to convince delegates to vote for him to win the party’s flagbearer election since then.

While touring the Central Region today, John Dramani Mahama hit out at President Akufo-Addo for telling Ghanaians that they talk too much.

In October 2021, President Akufo-Addo in an address attributed the continuous fall in the value of the Cedi to the Dollar to people’s criticism of the local currency and backlash against the government.

He used the French expression 'l’argent n’aime pas le bruit', to wit, money does not like noise in his argument.

“Fellow Ghanaians, as the French would say, l’argent n’aime pas le bruit, to wit, money does not like noise, sika mpɛ dede.

“Where there is chaos, where there is noise, where there is unrest, you will not find money. If you talk down your money, it will go down. If you allow some unidentifiable person to talk down your money, it will go down,” President Akufo-Addo explained.

But taking on the President, John Dramani Mahama has reminded the President that he once knelt to beg the Ghanaian people for power.

He insists that the President is out of place if he tells Ghanaians that they talk too much.

“When you knelt down to beg us one time, today you are saying we talk too much.

“L’argent n’aime pas le bruit…now they speak French on us.

“So, the President is telling us we talk too much that is why the money has run out of the country,” John Dramani Mahama said Wednesday at Asebu-Abura-Kwamankese during his campaign tour.