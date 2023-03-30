ModernGhana logo
Chief of the Army Staff commissions Army Special Operations Brigade

By Edem Agblevor, ISD || Contributor
The Chief of the Army Staff, Major General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, has commissioned the Army Special Operations Brigade at the Gondar Barracks in Burma Camp in Accra.

The Army Special Operations Brigade was established in July 2021 by merging the 59 Airborne Force and 64 Infantry Regiment as its core with the training unit known as the Army Special Operations Training School in Daboya.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah at the commissioning said the creation of the Brigade was driven by the need for the Army to expand geographically to provide the required security for civilians.

According to him, the Brigade has been involved in a host of activities in Ghana and outside the country since its establishment, including Exercise African Lion in Morocco and Exercise Flintlock in Cote d’Ivoire.

He acknowledged the CEO of Geocom Limited, Mr Festus Mawuli Yaw Kluvitsey and Mr Sampson Opare Agyemang of Prolicom Plus Company Limited for ensuring the building was completed on time.

