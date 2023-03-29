The Vice President of the United States of America, Kamala Harris, recently visited the Cape Coast Castle in Ghana.

After the visit, Harris expressed her sorrow, describing the castle as a "relic of transatlantic cruelty."

Harris went on to say that being at the castle was "immensely powerful" and that the crimes committed there and the blood shed could never be denied.

She stressed the importance of remembering the horror at the castle and ensuring that history is learned and taught to future generations.

The Vice President also called for all the stories of the castle to be told in a way that would enable people to be inspired.

"All these stories must be told in such a way that we take from this place the pain we all feel, the anguish that reeks from this place.

"And we then carry the knowledge that we may have gained here towards the work that we do in lifting up all people and in recognising the struggles of all people," she remarked.

She emphasised the need to recognise the struggles of all people and the fight for justice, freedom, and human rights for all.

"Of fighting for, as the walls of this place talk about, justice and freedom for all people, human rights for all people," she said.

Harris's visit to the Cape Coast Castle was part of her trip to three African nations, where she is focusing on strengthening partnerships in the region and promoting democracy and economic growth.

The castle, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was a major hub for the transatlantic slave trade in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The castle was the departure point for millions of enslaved Africans who were shipped across the Atlantic to the Americas and the Caribbean.

The conditions in the castle were terrible, with enslaved people packed into dungeons and subjected to horrific treatment.

Many did not survive the journey, and those who did were sold into a life of forced labour and servitude.

As a black woman and the first female, first black, and first South Asian Vice President of the United States, Harris's visit to the Cape Coast Castle holds even greater significance.

She has spoken often about the importance of acknowledging and confronting the painful legacy of slavery and working towards a more just and equitable future for all.

Harris's visit to the castle was also a reminder of the ongoing struggle for racial justice and equality, both in the United States and around the world.

It is a reminder that the legacy of slavery continues to shape societies adding that society must work together to address the injustices that have been perpetuated for far too long.

Her visit to the Cape Coast Castle is yet another example of her commitment to these issues and her determination to ensure that the painful legacy of slavery is never forgotten.

It's obvious that as Harris returns to the United States on April 2, her visit to the Cape Cod Castle will undoubtedly stay with her, a reminder of the power of history and the importance of working together to create a better future for all.