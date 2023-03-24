A delegation from JICA pays courtesy call on health minister

A delegation from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), led by the outgoing Chief Representative of Ghana Office, Yasumichi Araki, has paid a courtesy call on the Minister for Health Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu.

The visit on Wednesday was to introduce the new Chief Representative of JICA Ghana Office, Miss Momoko Suzuki to the Minister, whilst Mr Yasumichi Araki bids farewell to the Minister as he departs Ghana on Friday, March 24 after three years of service as Chief Representative of Ghana Office.

Mr Araki commended the Minister and the government of Ghana for the swift response in combating COVID-19. He further congratulated the Minister on receiving the Order of the Volta award from the President of Ghana which is the highest honour in Ghana.

On his part, Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu commended JICA for its support to Ghana even before COVID-19. JICA donated the record booklets for Maternal and Childbirth which are currently used in all health facilities in Ghana.

He bid Mr Araki farewell and wished him the best in all his endeavours and assured Miss Suzuki of the support and cooperation of the Ministry.