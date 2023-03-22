Cut down on bloated gov’t size and we can make huge savings – Sammy Gyamfi to Akufo-Addo

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has accused government of wasteful spending.

In an interview, the communicator admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to cut down on what he described as a bloated government size.

This he argues will ensure Ghana makes huge savings in the bid to recover from the current economic crisis.

“They told us two years ago that they were going to cut expenditures yet we see an increase in waste.

“The government is wasting the public purse on a needless National Cathedral. Do we need a national cathedral in the midst of this economic crisis?

“Cut down on the bloated size of the government and we can make huge savings,” Sammy Gyamfi shared in an interview on TV3.

During the engagement, he accused the President of being dishonest to the Ghanaian people and failing to deliver what he promised when he was begging to be given the mandate to serve as President.

In his view, President Akufo-Addo and officials of his government are all allergic to the truth.

“Was President Akufo-Addo not the one who said we will not go to the IMF? Was it not a scam? Was he not the one who said there would be no haircut? Was it not a scam? Are they not the people who said they had abolished road tolls so that Ghanaians will accept the e-levy? Was that not a scam?

“These are people who are allergic to the truth. Before Covid, the government was already spending recklessly. Before Covid what did the government have to show for the borrowing? Before covid, the economy was nothing to wrote home about,” Sammy Gyamfi maintained.