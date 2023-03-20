NPP sends delegation to visit victims of Kejetia Market Fire

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) have pledged Gh¢ 100,000 to traders who were affected in the recent fire disaster at the Kumasi Kejetia New Market in the Ashanti Region.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, fire gutted parts of the Kejetia new market destroying 33 shops.

It took the Ghana National Fire Service over four hours to completely douse the fire, destroying items worth millions of cedis.

The General Secretary for NPP Justin Frimpong Kodua announced the pledge when officials of the party visited the market to commiserate with the traders.

He assured the affected traders of the party's commitment to alleviating the effect of the inferno.

“We do understand that the Ashanti Region is the heart of the ruling NPP and so we will go any lent to help you," he stated.