The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023: Recognizing Excellence and Driving Growth

The Northern Region of Ghana has long been known for its rich cultural heritage, natural resources, and agricultural productivity. However, the region has also been plagued with economic challenges, including high poverty rates, limited access to finance, and inadequate infrastructure. Despite these challenges, many entrepreneurs and businesses in the region have persevered, innovated, and thrived.

It is in recognition of these entrepreneurial efforts that the maiden edition of the Northern Ghana Business Awards is being launched in 2023. The awards seek to celebrate the achievements of entrepreneurs, businesses, and organizations in the Northern Region who have demonstrated innovation, resilience, and excellence in their respective fields.

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 will be a platform to showcase the success stories of businesses and entrepreneurs in the region, as well as recognize the contributions of individuals and organizations that have made a positive impact on the economy and society in the North. It will also provide an opportunity for businesses and entrepreneurs in the Northern Region to network, collaborate, and learn from each other. By bringing together like-minded individuals and organizations, the awards aim to foster a culture of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region. Thee awards will cover various sectors including agriculture, health, education, technology, tourism, and manufacturing.

The awards ceremony promises to be a night of glamour, celebration, and networking. It will be a unique opportunity for stakeholders in the Northern Region to come together, share ideas, and collaborate for a better future. With the support of sponsors, media partners, and other stakeholders, the awards ceremony is set to be a resounding success.

As we look forward to the maiden edition of the Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023, we invite all businesses and individuals in the region to participate actively. Timeline for the event is as follows;

Logo Launch- March

Committee Release- June

Forms Open- July

Forms Close- September

Release Nominees- September

Voting Starts- October

Program -9th December

The Categories are as follows;

INDUSTRY SPECIFIC AWARDS

1. AGRI BUSINESS OF THE YEAR

2. BANKING AND FINANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

3. PHAMARCEUTICAL COMPANY OF THE YEAR

4. MEDIA ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

5. FUEL STATION OF THE YEAR

6. INSURANCE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

7. RETAIL AND DISTRIBUTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

8. TOURISM & HOSPITALITY COMPANY OF THE YEAR

9. NON-GOVERNMENTAL ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

10. REAL ESTATE/CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR

11. BEVERAGE /WATER COMPANY OF THE YEAR

12. AUTO COMPANY OF THE YEAR (CARS)

13. AUTO COMPANY OF THE YEAR (MOTORS AND TRICYCLES)

14. CONSULTANCY FIRM OF THE YEAR

15. COMPANY OF THE YEAR (PUBLIC SECTOR)

16. COMPANY OF THE YEAR (PRIVATE SECTOR)

17. I.T COMPANY OF THE YEAR

18. DECO AND DESIGN COMPANY OF THE YEAR

19. SMALL MEDIUM ENTERPRISE OF THE YEAR

20. RADIO CHANNEL OF THE YEAR

21. TV CHANNEL OF THE YEAR

22. FASHION AND LIFESTYLE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

23. ELECTRONIC COMPANY OF THE YEAR

BUSINESS LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

24. MANAGING DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

25. ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR

26. BLOGGER OF THE YEAR

27. ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

GOVERNANCE AND POLITICAL LEADERSHIP CATEGORY

28. LEADERSHIP PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

29. WOMAN IN POLITICAL LEADERSHIP OF THE YEAR

30. MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT OF THE YEAR

HONOURARY AWARDS

31. OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVANT HONOURS

32. REGIONAL CONTRIBUTION AWARD

33. CRYSTAL VISION AWARD

This initiative is organized by KIP EVENTS and is partnered by the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly and the National Communication Authority

The Northern Ghana Business Awards 2023 is more than just an event; it is an opportunity for businesses and individuals to gain recognition for their hard work, connect with peers, and contribute to the growth and development of the Northern Region. We cannot wait to celebrate the winners and finalists of this prestigious