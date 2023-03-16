National Research Fund Act passed

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, Minister of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation has announced that parliament has passed the National Research Fund Act (Act 1056).

This action is intended to provide funds for the growth of Ghana's Innovation Eco-system. To put it into action, the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI) is working with the Ministry of Education.

On Wednesday, he announced this during the 2023 Ghana STIRS Commercialization Partnership Roundtable in Accra.

Dr. Afriyie emphasized that Ghanaian economic growth must be based on the strategic use of Science, Technology, and Innovation.

This, he stated, will result in the nation's mindset being transformed into "Ghana, a nation of creativity."

The Minister asserts that the government has a 10-year goal for making science, technology, and innovation the greatest portion of the country's gross domestic product (GDP).

He emphasized that the administration intends to boost the country's Innovation Eco-System through the establishment of robust and functional innovation support programs.

"We want to establish nationwide infrastructure to support innovation, educate the next generation, and provide them with the skills for producing sustainable inventions. "We will reinforce this by introducing massive curriculum reforms across our formal educational system, with a concentration on Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics, and Innovation," he continued.