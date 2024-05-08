Limited voter registration: Delays left registrants frustrated – UE/R NDC

Upper East Regional Communications Bureau of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has expressed concern over the delay in the beginning of the limited voter registration exercise in the fifteen constituencies of the region on the first day of the exercise.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Upper East Regional Communications Bureau of the NDC.

According to the NDC, reports from all “constituencies within the region” clearly suggested that the delay stemmed from “technical glitches and administrative oversights at the EC headquarters.”

It cited the “inability to generate the required verification codes for the registration devices” brought the registration process to a halt, leaving prepared registrants “frustrated, having expended resources to travel several kilometres to registration centres, only to be disappointed.”

The NDC further stressed that the under the Jean Mensa-led EC, and emphasises the urgent need for enhanced transparency, accountability, and fairness within the EC to prevent such occurrences in future electoral processes.”

Tuesday, 7 May 2024, marked the commencement of a 21-day limited voter registration exercise being organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) across the nation.

The exercise will be targeting first-time voters and individuals seeking to obtain a voter card.

Running from today to Monday, 27 May 2024, the exercise aims to register approximately 623,000 new voters, as disclosed by Chairperson of the EC, Jean Mensa

—classfmonline