I really respect the Ghana Armed Forces – Koku Anyidoho subtly defends Ashaiman brutalities

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho is solidly behind the Ghana Armed Forces for the recent brutalities in Ashaiman.

Several Ghanaians are angry at the military following its swoop on Tuesday, March 7, that tortured several innocent residents of Ashaiman, a suburb of Accra, in an attempt to fish out the killers of their slain colleague.

The residents locked themselves up in their rooms following the invasion of military personnel in the town.

This was after some unknown persons in the town stabbed a military man, Imoro Sherif, to death in the community on Saturday, March 4.

Videos shared on social media captured moments of deep panic and fear as people seen on the streets were given lashes on their backs.

This has garnered reactions from not only Ashaiman natives but also from civil society organizations, activists, and several others who are demanding compensation for the victims of the brutalities.

But it seems that was the perfect time for Mr. Anyidoho to reveal his support for the troops, as he praises them uncontrollably.

The CEO of the Atta Mills Institute averred in separate tweets that he respects the military, particularly their display at late President John Evans Atta Mills’ funeral celebration.

"I really respect the Ghana Armed Forces. I take nothing away from all other State Institutions. Ghana, my beloved country," he said.

He continued in a similar tweet: "When we buried President Atta-Mills, as the first ever sitting President to pass on, I saw the Ghana Armed Forces in full action and understood deeper why the President of Ghana is the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces."