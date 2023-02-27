Over 370 customers of ASA Savings and Loans at Lashibia, Maamobi benefit from free health screening

ASA Savings and Loans Company Ltd has held different free health screening exercises at Lashibi and Maamobi.

At the end of the two exercises, over 370 customers of the Savings and Loans Company have benefited at no cost.

The free health screening for customers at the Lashibi Business Center was held on February 20 with Branch Manager Miss Beatrice Mensah taking charge of affairs.

She was in the company of the Area Manager Mr. Eugene Owusu Biney.

Haven Health Care conducted the screening at Lashibi which saw 120 beneficiaries being screened for malaria, blood pressure, hepatitis B, and blood sugar.

Later on February 24, the second of the two free health screening exercises was held at the Maamobi 1 Business Center.

The exercise was supervised by the Branch Manager Mrs. Margaret Dei and Area Manager for the Newtown area Mr. Emmanuel Osae Addo.

At the Maamobi 1 Business Center, the exercise was also handled by Haven Health Care. A total of 117 customers were screened and given medication free of charge by the health professionals.

According to ASA Savings and Loans, the two health screening exercises form part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.

It is a continuation of CSR activities done by the company annually to give back to customers and members of the communities where ASA Savings and Loans operate.

Customers who benefited from the latest free health screening exercises were full of praise for ASA Savings and Loans and prayed for God’s blessing to help the company to continue to grow.