Ofori-Atta goes left whenever cabinet chooses to go right – Economist

A certified Ghanaian economist, Bernard Oduro Takyi, has opined on the cause of Ghana’s increasing economic crisis.

He noted that the entire cabinet has been overshadowed by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, whose decisions have been mostly disastrous.

He claimed the minister doesn’t heed the suggestions from the cabinet and has always been taking unilateral decisions.

"The cabinet of every government is the think tank. But the danger is when a certain minister is more powerful than the cabinet. If your calf is larger than your thigh, then you are not well.

"So, if you have a finance minister who is more powerful than the cabinet, then you are heading for trouble. Because now the reality is that if the entire cabinet decides to go left, the finance minister goes right," states Mr. Oduro Takyi.

The economic expert further alleged that the Finance Minister is currently the most powerful member of the Nana Akufo-Addo-led administration who cannot be touched.

To him, the embattled minister is still holding on to his post amidst the public calls for his dismissal due to his strong ties with the President.

“Ken is more powerful than every person under this government; he is more powerful than everybody. Will he still be in government if he is not powerful? This government is sick; it has a finance minister more powerful than the entire government machinery," he said in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV.