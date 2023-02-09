Kofi Dzokpo adjudged as Content Creator of the Year

Ghanaian Journalist/Blogger, Isaac Kofi Dzokpo [aka Hon Ike], has been adjudged as the Content Creator of the Year at the 1st National Industrious Awards.

The Prolific Ghanaian Blogger was crowned as the Content Creator of the Year over the weekend at an awards ceremony which was held in a grand style at the National Theatre in Accra.

The award category recognizes individuals who have consistently and innovatively created engaging content that champions the cause of development in the country.

The award scheme which is the Nuel Initiatives was designed to honour brands, individuals, and youth who are making significant contributions to the country’s development goals in their disciplines.

Over the years, Isaac Kofi Dzokpo the all-around writer who works with News Ghana has made significant contributions to the media landscape as an online journalist.

With several years of experience, the Corporate Blogger has been reporting on issues relating to health, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Human interest stories, Environment and Politics, Entertainment, and Security among others.

“For emerging as the Content Creator of the year at the 1st National Industrious Awards… Continue staying true to the cause and be challenged to greater heights. Wishing you the very best in your endeavors. Congratulations!” the Chief Executive Officer of the Nuel Initiatives Mr. Emmanuel Adomako, averred.

In a brief remark, the Multiple Award-Winning Journalist expressed his profound gratitude to the organizers for the honour done him.

Stressing that, the award would inspire him to work even harder to advance the country’s development. Over the years, Hon Ike won several awards such as Blogger and Comedian of the Year.

The Ghanaian journalist was also inducted as Peace Ambassador by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

He has also appeared in both local and foreign films, including “Beasts of No Nation,” starring Abraham Attah and other international actors and actresses.