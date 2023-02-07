We won't tolerate any lackadaisical attitude towards the work of this house — New Minority Leadership

07.02.2023 LISTEN

The new leadership of the Minority in Parliament has officially commenced their duties today, Tuesday, February 7.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, new Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson issued a word of caution to government, stressing that bad governance from henceforth will not be accepted.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency Member of Parliament added that under his leadership as leader of the Minority Caucus, he will ensure that government programmes, policies, agreements, bills, and legislative instruments are properly scrutinized.

“We are unwilling to countenance any more bad governance and we will insist on the highest level of performance from all government officials and institutions over whom this parliament has oversight and jurisdiction.

“We are unwilling to be part of any negligence of duty of any sort and neither shall we tolerate any lackadaisical attitude towards the work of this house by public officials,” Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson said in Parliament.

The new Minority Leader added, “We will maintain the highest level of vigilance and offer intense scrutiny of government programmes, policies, agreements, bills, and legislative instruments.

“We will also not compromise on what we earnestly believe to be the right thing. This is our solemn pledge as the minority caucus under my leadership to the people of Ghana.”

Dr. Ato Forson is working alongside Kofi Armah Buah as the Deputy Minority Leader, Kwame Agbodza; Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim; First Deputy Whip, as well as Comfort Doyoe Ghansah who is the Second Deputy Whip.