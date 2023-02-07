Let us all speak one language; we must do this together – Ofori-Atta courts support for 'rejected' DDE

Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta want Ghanaians to support government’s effort to restore the ailing economy.

He wants Ghanaians to subscribe to the controversial Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

The Minister emphasised that getting the policy implemented, though it will bring more difficult times for Ghanaians, is the best way to restore macroeconomic stability in the country.

In an address to the nation on Monday, February 6, the minister stressed that the programme will help get the country’s ailing economy back on track.

"Let me restate that, as a government, our singular motivation for taking this rather difficult road is to restore macro-economic stability, achieve debt sustainability, and get the economy fully back on track."

"We know that these are necessary pre-conditions for creating jobs, safeguarding and enhancing incomes, fostering inclusive growth, and restoring hope to Ghanaians," he noted.

Mr. Ofori-Atta again reiterated that getting the DDE implemented will speed up Ghana’s bid to get a $3 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund, which will be a major step in alleviating the current economic predicament.

"Our remarkable progress with the ongoing International Monetary Fund Programme is a significant boost to our recovery efforts. Continuous progress will steer us further away from the slippery precipice we recently faced. Therefore, the momentum must be sustained.

"Considering the importance of a sustained economic recovery backed by an approved IMF programme in the first quarter of 2023, it is crucial for groups and individuals to consider the merits of the enhanced DDEP, as well as the need for economic stability, and sign up by tomorrow to make it a successful one," he asserted.

The minister encouraged Ghanaians that the DDEP will bring the nation stability, economic recovery and transformational growth, indicating that "We must do this together" because government is bent on making it a success.

"Government on its part, is resolved to continue to undertake all necessary fiscal adjustments that would ensure that our sacrifices will pay off and the collective good is upheld. Let each and everyone play their part.

"These are difficult times, no doubt, but if we hold on together, we can and we will emerge from this more resilient and more united than before," the minister said.

He stressed, "We shall, together, continue rebuilding our economy again; and enable businesses to thrive again, and bringing back hope and cheer to our homes again. Let us all speak one language: “Boa me na men boa wo," and we shall then prevail and recover all. Let’s do this together!"