Military storms UDS City campus in Tamale after NEDCo staff held hostage for disconnection over GHS 447,000 debt

Armed military personnel on Thursday intervened in a standoff between staff of Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) and some management of the University for Development Studies City Campus in Tamale.

This occurred when personnel from the Northern Electricity Distribution Company disconnected the University over failure to settle years of debt, but the officials of NEDCo were allegedly locked and prevented from moving out.

NEDCo Loss Control Supervisor in the Northern sector, Mr. Samuel Kumi in an interview with the media noted that security personnel at the University locked the main gate of the City campus in protest against the disconnection.

According to him, they were ordered by both security and some staff of the campus to restore power back, or risk spending the entire day at the premises of the City campus.

He revealed that the Institution owns the electricity company GHS 447,000 and all avenues to retrieve the amount have proven futile.

“We were sent to come and disconnect the Institution, so when we came we identified ourselves and we told them why we're here and they refused for us to carry out the disconnection, so I gave instructions to my people to disconnect, upon the disconnection the security and some staff gave instructions that we should not be allow to move out until we reconnect them, because of that i reported the situation to the office and they also called in the military,” he stated.