Set up LPG Cylinders regulatory body - Energy Consult

02.02.2023

Mr. Samuel Otu Larbi, Managing Director of Solution Solve, energy advocacy think-tank has called for the establishment of a body with the mandate to regulate the usage of home used and second hand Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Cylinders.

“It is time to set up body or mandate an existing regulatory body to check and approve these used and second-hand Gas cylinders before putting them in the Ghanaian market, Mr Otu Larbi who is also an Energy Consultant stated.

He said having such a body would ensure the safety of customers who buy and use refurbished cylinders at home.

Mr. Otu Larbi who is also an LPG Expert was speaking at the Ghana News Agency Tema Industrial News Hub Boardroom Dialogue on how to identify second-hand and home-used gas cylinders and its related issues.

He noted that it was difficult for the ordinary person to identify such cylinders on the market just by looking at the physical properties, as most of these refurbished cylinders are beautiful to look at and the marketing skills of the dealers would also convince you to buy.

He indicated that when the country has such a body, they would have the responsibility of checking the integrity of the cylinder, approve it, and then mark it as such for easy identification.

The Managing Director of Solution Solve said currently people just respray the used cylinders and sell it as new ones to the unsuspecting user, “at the end such cylinders have the prospect of leaking and eventually blasting”.

He also said that cylinders must be subjected to standard verification every ten years as pertained in Togo, Benin, and other countries, this he noted could be carried out by the suggested body as Ghana does not do that.

He also added that just like it was being done for some used electronics before being imported into Ghana, same must be done for gas cylinders to help reduce domestic fires.

He advised that potential gas cylinder buyers must inspect the valve, the labelling, the under, as well as dents, and neck protecting the valve to ensure that they do not buy used cylinders as new ones.

“Make sure there is a black cover over the valve, also the neck protecting the valve must have the printed information containing the date of production, producing company, net weight, and water capacity,” he added.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager noted that leakages constituted one of the major contributing factors that could trigger disasters associated with the mishandling of LPG.

He said the hazard associated with the product could occur during transportation, delivery or consumption of the gas, and drew attention to the need to encourage good safety practices.

“In dealing with those potential threats, one must first begin to understand the product and application of all the controls and safety procedures put in place.

“Managing safety is knowledge-based,” Mr. Ameyibor noted and stressed the need for consistent public education.