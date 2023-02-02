My husband made his maid video my nakedness and been blackmailing me with it – Sofo Maame Kyiri Abosom

Princess Nyarko Andrews, the former wife of popular Ghanaian man of God and politician, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrews aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom has been spilling the beans.

The gospel singer claims she has been blackmailed on several occasions by the man of God with her nude video.

Speaking to the GHpage entertainment portal, Osofo Maame Kyiri Abosom revealed that her husband contracted his maid to secretly video her on her sick bed.

"After delivering our twins, I was hospitalized. I became sick and was bedridden. Two weeks after my caesarean section, I wouldn't walk. That was the same period my husband started the GUM election campaign," she narrated.

She continued, "When I was on my sick bed at the hospital at Korle-Bu, my maid who was attending to me had set up secret cameras that captured my nakedness.

"She videotaped my naked body... after my recovery, my husband kept on blackmailing me with the videos any time I condemned his actions. I was taken by surprise when my husband sent me the video of my naked body," Miss Princess Nyarko revealed.

According to the gospel singer, her husband is too adulterous to the extent that he could marry the women’s fellowship leader of the church and two other housemaids in separate secret ceremonies within a short time.

She alleged that the naked video has been circulating among the Live Assembly Worship Center members since she quit the marriage.

"He went and secretly tied the knot with another woman. His first marriage was with Dorcas, who was the leader of the Women's Fellowship at his church. This was before his secret marriage with two of our housemaids.

"After our separation, he sent my naked videos to some of our church members. Some of them contacted me after seeing the video," she lamented.

According to her, "on February 7, we will appear before the Accra High Court."