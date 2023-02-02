United Nations hands over emergency medical facility to Ghana

The United Nations (UN) has officially handed over an emergency medical centre to Ghana.

The facility which was one of the COVID-19 isolation centers in Burma Camp will now be a full health center to be operated by the Armed Forces.

It has a critical care unit, laboratory, laundry, oxygen plant, two ambulances, emergency power systems among other units.

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr. Anthony Nsiah Asare at an event in Accra today, Wednesday, February 1, 2023, expressed hope that services to be offered by the facility will make Ghana a destination for quality healthcare delivery.

“This is coming to Ghana at a time where there is the need for such a purposeful building, well-equipped and functioning emergency response and critical care facility. This facility therefore comes to support the several interventions of the country’s health system aimed at improving access as detailed in our road map for achieving universal health coverage and projects Ghana as a medical tourism centre in the sub-region.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who witnessed the handing-over ceremony thanked the UN and assured that the facility will be used properly.

“This facility plays an outstanding part in the nation’s management of the COVID-19 pandemic. I express on behalf of the government and people of Ghana our sincere appreciation to the United Nations and World Health Organization for the confidence in our country to situate this facility in Ghana. I am thus expectant that the Armed Forces put the facility to beneficial use.”