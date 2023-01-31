Come for your printed passports, our centres are full – Foreign Affairs Ministry beg applicants

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is calling passport applicants to quickly go for them.

Various centres across the country, specifically the Accra and Kumasi centres, according to the ministry, are loaded with uncollected passports.

In a statement notifying the public about the issue on Monday, January 30, the Ministry noted that it is "concerned that even though applicants have been informed through text messages that their passports have been printed and sent to the various Passport Application Centres, most of them are yet to be collected. Accra and Kumasi Passport Application Centres alone have about thirty thousand (30,000) uncollected passports."

In view of the above, the Ministry is calling on passport applicants who are yet to collect their passports to visit their respective Passport Application Centers to do so, as they would be required for future renewal.

It continued, "Passport applicants can also call the Ministry's Client Service Unit on the following numbers to confirm the status of their passport applications: 024 079 3072, 024 091 3284."

On that note, the Ministry assures the general public that the Passport Office remains committed to its mandate of delivering enhanced service to them.

Find a copy of the release below.