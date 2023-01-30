British school partner with Ghanian students in exciting new project

Students from the leading disability charity in the North West of England, the Together Trust, are awaiting to embark on an exciting new collaboration and programme of activities with students from New Horizon School; the first SEND school in Ghana.

The partnership will provide exciting opportunities for students and staff from Inscape House School and New Horizon to engage with each other from across the world, as well as an opportunity to share good practice, resources, and knowledge. The Together Trust will also be making available a wealth of knowledge and expertise from across its support functions to support New Horizon.

Inscape House School, one of the Together Trust’s specialist schools for autistic young people based in Stockport, is launching this exciting new partnership after Sam Ofori, the School Business Manager, travelled to the school three years ago.

“I first visited New Horizon in October 2019 and had the immense privilege of looking around the school and meeting Mrs Salome Francois, its founder,” Sam explains.

He added, “Mrs Francois established the school over 50 years ago and it was the first SEND school in Ghana. At 90, she was still actively involved in the day-to-day running of the school.

“She had tirelessly campaigned to address the stigma associated with disabled children in Africa and to create a school where these children were loved, cared for, and educated to help them fulfil their potential and be integrated into the wider community.”

Sam continued, "New Horizon is a non-profitable day school in Accra, the capital of Ghana, that delivers specialist education to children and young people aged 4-17, as well as vocational and living skills training for young people aged 17 and above. With the same vision and values as Together Trust, there is immense potential for the two schools to work together from across the world.

"The partnership will provide the opportunity for learners in both schools to participate in culturally enriching exchange activities, such as participating in African drumming workshops online.

"Some of Inscape House School’s Post-16 learners are taking part in the nationwide ‘Young Enterprise’ project this year, and are going to provide a platform to help sell some of the beautiful handicrafts made by new Horizon’s vocational students.

"One of the partnership's objectives is to help New Horizon School become self-sustainable and support its work to continue. The Together Trust will mentor staff, provide support with bespoke curriculum development, assist with speech and language therapy techniques, and improve New Horizon’s communication across channels - promoting their business development.

“We hope that our combined efforts will help them generate more funding to bring back students who have been unable to return after Covid due to loss of sponsorship.

“We look forward to working together, not just to enhance good practice but by creating exciting, culturally enriching opportunities for both staff and students.

"Sadly, Mrs Francois passed away in September 2022, but this partnership will help to ensure her legacy lives on."