If election 2024 will be about the economy then Kwabena Duffuor should be NDC flagbearer not dead goat – Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he finds the justification to reshuffle the leadership of the Minority in Parliament interesting.

The NDC has written to the Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin of changes made to the leadership of the party in the House.

Notable among the changes is the decision to make Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson the new Minority Leader in Parliament.

The MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency is taking the place of Tamale South lawmaker Haruna Iddrisu.

According to the leadership of the NDC led by National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the move is the best for the party since the debate of the 2024 general elections will be on the economy.

Reacting to that explanation, Samuel Koku Anyidoho says if that’s the case, then former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor should be the flagbearer of the party.

“I hear that 2024 elections will be about the Economy & Energy. That’s why Ato Forson & Kofi Buah are the Leaders of the NDC Minority. Wow! If that is the case, then Dr. Dufuor shall be our Flagbearer since he is more knowledgeable than Dead goat in Economics & Finance,” Koku Anyidoho said in a tweet.