Timing of shakeup in parliamentary leadership wrong; reverse your decision – Murtala Muhammed to NDC

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central Constituency, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed is unhappy about the decision by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to change the party’s leadership in Parliament.

In a letter to Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, the NDC informed the Speaker about changes to its leadership in the house.

Among the numerous changes made, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson has been made the new Minority Leader in Parliament to take over from Haruna Iddrisu.

Speaking to Asempa FM on the ‘Ekosii sen’ programme, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed has stressed that there is a need for the NDC leadership to reverse the decision.

He argues that at a time Ghanaians are looking to the NDC in the midst of an economic crisis, the party should not be thinking about a shakeup of its leadership in Parliament.

He is of the view that the shakeup has the potential to bring decisions to the party especially when the MPs have not been consulted in the matter.

“The best people to assess the leadership is in Parliament is members of parliament themselves. In any case who are they going to roll over? Don’t you think that can bring about divisions, do we need this at a time when the country is in a complete mess?

“The good people are looking at the NDC to salvage them. We are all in bondage. They are looking for the NDC and the time that we should be focusing on very important issues for the good people of this country we are taking decision that has huge potential of creating divisions within our ranks,” Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed said.

According to the Tamale Central MP, he is expecting that the NDC would reverse the decision immediately.

“I don’t have any problem with anyone who has been proposed. They are outstanding individuals, it’s not about them. It is about following our Democratic National processes to do consultation.

“I have no doubt in my mind that they will do the right thing,” the MP indicated.