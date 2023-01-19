Wearing used clothes is a sin; it invite demons into your life – Pastor

If the words of a popular Nigerian man of God, Apostle Yannic Aka, are anything to go by, then the underprivileged in society and those in orphanages are doomed.

On his Facebook page, the aforementioned Apostle revealed that it is a sin for any individual to wear used or second-hand clothes, what is normally called in Ghana as "foss."

He added that doing so will attract demonic spirits into one's life.

“Wearing used or second-hand clothes is a sin and transfers demons into your life,” he posted.

His post attracted countless comments on social media some of which are below;

Barbara Aster wrote, “Obviously the ignoramus who wrote this was never in a large loving family that had little money and had to share what that had.”

Barb Longelin wrote, “This is total ridiculous and you ought to be ashamed of yourself for saying anything like this! There is NO SHAME in wearing second hand clothes. This is totally an evil thing to say.”

Jessica Mayers asked, “By that logic wouldn’t it be more likely that the new clothes stitched together by child labour have demons attached as well?”

Blessing Soko reacted, “There is no condemnation to those who are in Christ Jesus, growing up with secondhand clothes is a blessing to some of us because that's what our parents could afford and here we are today. Leave us alone.”

Lastone Richard Tembo opined, “Where did you get this dustbin theology from? Since when did Christianity get measured by the clothes one wears? Give us scriptural justification for your weird assertion.”