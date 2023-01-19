A/R: Unit Committee Secretary hot for embezzling GHS180 funeral cash, dragged to police at Boamang

19.01.2023 LISTEN

The police in Boamang, a town in the Afigya Kwabre North District of the Ashanti Region, on Tuesday, January 10 arrested one Kwadwo Aboagye aka Abo over alleged misappropriation of GHS180 belonging to the people of Soko, a neighboring town of Boamang in the same District.

The arrest was ordered by the chief of Soko, Nana Kofi Awiah II who after several months of advising Mr. Aboagye to pay the money fell on deaf ears.

Information gathered by the portal indicates that Kwadwo Aboagye was a Unit Committee Secretary of Soko who was tasked to assist the Committee's Treasurer on finances.

Sources told the correspondent that for the past two years, Aboagye managed to collect funeral taxes the community had instituted to raise revenue for the development of the area amounting to GHS180.00 but he refused to pay it into the accounts of the Committee.

The reports said a complaint was lodged to the chief of the town, Nana Kofi Awiah II who also invited Mr Aboagye and advised him to pay the money.

After several attempts to get him to pay the money yielded no results, the chief handed him over to the police.

At the time of going to press Kwadwo Aboagye aka Abo was being processed for court although he told the police officers he was willing to refund the money.