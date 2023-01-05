Thanks to everyone - DCE tells CHRAJ, MoFA, NCCE, EC, et al in Amansie South

The Amansie South District Assembly in the Ashanti Region led by its District Chief Executive (DCE), Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi has paid a working visit to government institutions in the area.

Accompanied by Nana Opoku Ababio, the Coordinating Director, Assistant Director 1, Planning Officer in the district and other senior staff of the Assembly, the DCE paid a courtesy call to the District Police Command, Ghana Immigration Service, as well as agencies and institutions there.

Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi during interaction with the civil servants and the security personnel thanked and encouraged them for their hard work amidst challenges facing them in the district while ushering them into the year 2023.

"On behalf of the President, the Assembly, and my good self as DCE, I thank everyone for supporting the Akufo-Addo government and me. With your support and cooperation, I could achieve some of my plans because you didn't leave me alone.

"Some of you have to come and work in the capital from far away despite our poor road network. You could have chose not to come here and work due to several factors but you never rejected postings to the district. I thank you all. The almighty God you," Hon. Clement Opoku Gyamfi popularly called CID stated.

The DCE added earlier that the Assembly is proud of their commitment to work and good service to the entire district.

The Assembly team visited other institutions: MoFA, NCCE, Electoral Commission, Manso Adubia SHS, Health Directorate, and Ghana Education Service (GES). Mr. Stephen Adu Darko, the GES Director appealed to the Assembly to fix the deteriorating road network to help teaching and learning in the area.