Condolence message to the world football community from Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un! We surely belong to Allah, and to Him we shall return!

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF) has received with great sadness the death of the King of World Football, King Pele of Brazil. It is regrettable that King Pele is physically no more with us. He came from a poor family, but with his talent and hard work, he created his presence in the world. There are very few talented soccer geniuses like him.

With deep sorrow and grief, we offer our condolences to the Football community, the government and people of Brazil, and especially to the Brazilian National Football team as well as to Pele’s family, friends and loved ones at this difficult time. The world mourns with you and celebrates the extraordinary life of this great man, whose shining example of dedication to football and to footballers was not only to his country but to entire world.

The sad news of the death of the hero of world soccer brought pain to our hearts. Pele’s armchair is empty today and the grief of losing him will not be forgotten. Pele has played his own path in shaping and moulding the future of soccer. His example remained unmatched among all the footballers that have made their names written in gold.

What an irreparable loss for the world football community. Brazil has lost a monument in football. Pele was a great man and a noble spirit. As part of solidarity with the world football community, we call on the Government of the State of Qatar to immortalise the late Soccer King, by naming one of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Stadiums after Pele. We call on the Brazilian National Football team to take heart though the world soccer legend may have died, but his name would remained an indelible symbol among the world’s football community.

We hope that, in some way, our words of solidarity may help bring solace in this time of sadness. In the presence of God Almighty, we pray for King Pele, and wish patience for his family, friends and loved ones.

May the Almighty Allah expand his grave and grant him eternal bliss, and give his family the fortitude to bear this edible indelible loss, Insha’Allah!

Send by:

Adama Hawa Maseray

Chief Executive Director

The Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Foundation (STBHF)