Koforidua midwife cries over irresponsible men who abandon wives after delivery

The midwife in charge of the Neonatal unit at the Koforidua Regional Hospital, Joana Yorke Amoah has sais many men abandoned their wives in the hospital after delivery since they are unable to meet the prescribed bills of their wives.

According to her, because most pregnant women attend the Neonatal unit unprepared financially, they are unable to foot the bills therefore such cases are referred to social welfare to contact their family members to settle their debts.

Ms. Joana Yorke Amoah said this when MTN Ghana as part of its annual Yello Care initiative donated some hampers to support some new babies born on Christmas day at the Regional Hospital.

Expressing the concerns, she said “some of them have insurance, it is just a few who don’t have, and sometimes too they are not well prepared when you ask if the money that they are having is not enough.

According to her, “they cannot foot the bills so sometimes we encourage them to deposit what they have on them, then we later call the family members to come and pay the rest for them”.

She continued “With the financial handicap of their husbands don’t show up, they just come and dump them here and then they leave them, we take their numbers and call them and they don’t respond to us”.

Additionally, she indicated that the nine new babies were given birth on the 25th of December, 2022 out of which six were taken through a Cesarean Section while the other three delivered on their own.

Mohammed Haruna Yamba, who led the MTN Team noted that the donation forms part of their annual ritual that MTN always do just to welcome the newborn babies.

He explained that MTN Ghana Yello Care is supporting 25 babies born on Christmas day and their mothers only in the region with hampers which consist of soaps, diapers, detergents, detol as well as airtime and other basic needs necessary to take care of newborn babies.

The Yello Care team further went to Koforidua SDA Hospital and St. Joseph Hospital and distributed hampers to some mothers and babies born on Christmas day.

—DGN online