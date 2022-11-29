Most of our players in Black Stars are Zongo boys, construct more football training facilities in all Zongo communities — Dr Stephen Takyi

A Senior Lecturer at the Planning Department of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Stephen Appiah Takyi has advocated for the construction of more football training facilities in Zongo communities across the country.

This according to the lecturer is one of the ways Ghana as a football country can reap its full potential.

His call follows the performance of the Senior National Team, Ghana Black Stars in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Dr Takyi made the on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Tuesday November 28, 2022.

"I have personally done a special and demographic analysis of recent Black Star players and I have realised most of the players are Zongo boys.

"It is an undeniable fact that these Zongo communities where a chunk of our national team players are coming from lack modern facilities to train them.

"Any serious country will look at this trend and design the necessary support for the areas where these players are coming from.

"This is where I expect the Ghana Football Association to take cue to the current trend and come out with pragmatic measures to help nature talents in the country”, he told the host Captain Koda.