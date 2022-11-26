Dr Abdul-Hamid receives Public Service Excellence Award

The Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, has been awarded the prestigious Public Service Excellence Award for his exceptional leadership in the country's downstream petroleum industry.

He received a plaque and a citation for implementing measures to sanitize the sector at the 2022 Ghana Energy Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday.

Part of the citation reads: "You have had a telling impact on the direction of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA). Under your leadership, the Authority has pragmatically implemented measures to sanitize the downstream petroleum sector through the enforcement of industry regulations to ensure a level playing field for all operators. You have also strongly advocated for the end of energy poverty through the development of efficient fuel distribution networks across Africa.

"Under your guidance, the NPA has left its indelible mark in the hearts of many Ghanaians whose communities have been beneficiaries of clean water, educational and healthcare facilities provided by the Authority. Your benevolence has been deeply felt by staff of the NPA. Your impact on the NPA and the downstream sector has been positively transformative and worthy of commendation."

It will be recalled that Dr Abdul-Hamid was adjudged the Public Sector CEO of the year for two consecutive years - 2021 and 2022 - at the Ghana CEO Excellence Awards and the Ghana Business Awards.

This year's Ghana Energy Awards was held on the theme: "Global Decarbonisation: A Just and Equitable Energy Transition in Ghana."

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the event, congratulated Dr Abdul-Hamid and the other award winners for their achievements.

He affirmed the government's resolve to continue to invest in the energy sector to drive the growth of the economy.

The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Anta, affirmed the commitment of his ministry to deliver President Akufo-Addo's vision of providing safe, reliable and affordable energy "to put the country on the path of sustainability."

He said the energy awards recognised those whose hardwork has made the energy industry stronger.

A Deputy CEO of NPA, Mrs Linda Asante, received the award on behalf of Dr Abdul-Hamid. She was supported by Mr. Benard Owusu, Board member NPA; Madam Alpha Welbeck, Director Economic Regulation; Ms

Evelyn Yeboah, Manager Permits, and Ms Natasha Boakye, Manager, Corporate Social Responsibility, all of NPA.

Source: National Petroleum Authority