Dakpema donate foodstuffs to Tamale Central Prison

26.11.2022 LISTEN

Nyeb Tamale Dakpema, Naa Bawah Fusieni has donated assorted items worth thousand Ghana cedis to the Tamale Central prison in the Northern Region.

The gesture is part of the eminent chief initiative to reduce the burden and economic pressure on the prisoners and management of the prison service.

The items presented included rice and soft drinks.

After the presentation, Chief Fuseini upon a request promised to assist the service to construct a toilet facility and procure a new bus to facilitate the movement of the service personnel.

He commended the prison officers for their commitment to work. He appealed to philanthropists to pay much attention to the challenges of the prison service.

Naa Fuseini used the opportunity to encourage the prisoners not to be discouraged because of their current situation, stating that society still need them.

Speaking to this portal, the leadership of Dagbon Advocacy Network (DANN) lauded the chief for remembering and showing care to the prisons in this trying moment.