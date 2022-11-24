School feeding grant will be increased in 2023 to reflect high cost of living – Finance Minister

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has disclosed that the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) will be sustained in the coming year.

Presenting the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of government on Thursday, November 24, the Finance Minister noted that the School Feeding Programme currently benefits 3,448,065 pupils in public basic schools.

According to him, the government acknowledges the high cost of living and will increase the school feeding grant in 2023.

“Mr. Speaker, the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) which provides one hot nutritious meal each day for 3,448,065 beneficiary pupils in public basic schools as of December 2021 will be sustained.

“In 2023, the feeding grant will be increased to reflect the current cost of living,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta announced.

The Finance Minister also added that the programme will also strengthen domestic production by sourcing locally produced food from the National Buffer Stock company.

The increase in the feeding grant is not only expected to ensure beneficiaries are fed properly but comes as a piece of good news to caterers who have been crying for an increment in the past year.