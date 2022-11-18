Watch Live: Ken Ofori-Atta responds to Minority's allegations at ad-hoc committee

18.11.2022 LISTEN

Underfire Finance Minister Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is currently defending himself against the allegations by the Minority Caucus before the 8-member ad-hoc committee on the motion of censure.

In his defence today, Friday, November 18, first on the allegation that he unlawfully spent some money on the national cathedral, he says they are false claims.

He indicated that the cathedral is 100 per cent owned by the state and as such payment made from the contingency vault was lawful.

“All the payments made for the national cathedral were lawfully done and from the contingency vault under the government obligations and not from the contingency fund as alleged by the proponents,” he said.