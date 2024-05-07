ModernGhana logo
Election 2024: ‘Mahama will destroy the progress made if he comes; vote for Bawumia’ — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated his stance against National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama succeeding him after his tenure ends on January 7, 2025.

He says the former president whom he defeated twice in 2016 and 2020 would destroy the legacy his government has built if given the mandate again.

Speaking at a mini-rally in Doboro in the Greater Accra region following a visit to the premises of Blue Skies Limited, the President reiterated his faith in the 2024 NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best person to succeed him.

"This is our election year and limited voter registration has started. Anybody who hasn't registered and is eligible should go and register. This is because your right to vote is your power," he said.

"Also, when it is time for voting, our job is simple. The person I defeated and my work since I took over seems not to please him, so I cannot hand over power to such a person. He will destroy whatever we have achieved if he comes back," he added.

He further stated, "I am pleading with you to vote for the person I have worked with for the past seven and a half years. I have faith in him and I know that he will come and continue the work I have begun as Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia."

Meanwhile, the EC has announced that the limited voter registration which was initially marred by technical glitches has been resolved in most centres. The exercise is aimed at registering citizens who just turned 18 years old.

