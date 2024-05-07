Building Ghana is not about a 24hr economy, it’s about stoic leadership – Koku Anyidoho takes swipe at Mahama

Samuel Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has downplayed the significance of the 24-hour economy policy promised by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, that policy is not what Ghana needs to become a better country.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho insists that Ghana needs stoic leadership and a leader who will be thinking for 24 hours instead of thinking about a 24-hour economy.

“Building Ghana is not about 24hr economy: it is AlLL about a stoic Leadership that shall NOT play with the mandate of the people.

“Ghana doesn’t need a 24hr economy. We need a Leader who will be thinking for 24hrs and not declare himself a dead goat 🐐 when the nation is crying for help,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said in a series of posts on X.

In recent weeks, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticised the campaign approach of John Dramani Mahama while speaking highly about the campaign of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He has also accused the former President of supporting the NPP and disguising himself just to collapse the NDC party.