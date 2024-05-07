ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
07.05.2024 Headlines

Building Ghana is not about a 24hr economy, it’s about stoic leadership – Koku Anyidoho takes swipe at Mahama

Samuel Koku AnyidohoSamuel Koku Anyidoho
07.05.2024 LISTEN

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho has downplayed the significance of the 24-hour economy policy promised by National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

According to him, that policy is not what Ghana needs to become a better country.

Mr. Koku Anyidoho insists that Ghana needs stoic leadership and a leader who will be thinking for 24 hours instead of thinking about a 24-hour economy.

“Building Ghana is not about 24hr economy: it is AlLL about a stoic Leadership that shall NOT play with the mandate of the people.

“Ghana doesn’t need a 24hr economy. We need a Leader who will be thinking for 24hrs and not declare himself a dead goat 🐐 when the nation is crying for help,” Samuel Koku Anyidoho said in a series of posts on X.

In recent weeks, Samuel Koku Anyidoho has criticised the campaign approach of John Dramani Mahama while speaking highly about the campaign of New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He has also accused the former President of supporting the NPP and disguising himself just to collapse the NDC party.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

JournalistPage: EricNanaYawKwafo

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Election 2024: Mahama will destroy my legacy if he wins, so, go out, register and vote against him – Akufo-Addo to Ghanaians Election 2024: Mahama will destroy my legacy if he wins, so, go out, register an...

3 hours ago

UER: Your 2-year 'bitterness' towards our members 'shameful' - Three teacher unions to govt UE/R: Your 2-year 'bitterness' towards our members 'shameful' - Three teacher un...

3 hours ago

'I'm not running for office for power; I just want to solve Ghanas problems' — Bawumia 'beg' Ghanaians 'I'm not running for office for power; I just want to solve Ghana’s problems' — ...

3 hours ago

Limited voter registration exercise delays in Tema due to technical problems Limited voter registration exercise delays in Tema due to technical problems  

3 hours ago

Biometric Verification machines fail to function in Kadjebi Biometric Verification machines fail to function in Kadjebi 

3 hours ago

Voter Registration: Technical hitches impede exercise at La Dade Kotopon Voter Registration: Technical hitches impede exercise at La Dade Kotopon 

3 hours ago

Technical issues delay voter registration exercise in Takoradi Technical issues delay voter registration exercise in Takoradi

3 hours ago

Limited voter registration exercise delays at Keta Limited voter registration exercise delays at Keta

3 hours ago

VR: Limited voter registration exercise delays in Hohoe V/R: Limited voter registration exercise delays in Hohoe

3 hours ago

EC limited voter registration exercise faces massive challenges EC limited voter registration exercise faces massive challenges

Just in....
body-container-line