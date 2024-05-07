ModernGhana logo
‘Just pack and go if you can't do the job’ — Kwakye Ofosu to EC officials

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a leading member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) communications team, has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) officials to sit up or leave their posts.

This comes after the ongoing limited voter registration exercise was characterized by technical issues across various centers.

Many applicants were left stranded for several hours as EC officials struggled to rectify the problems.

In a post via X on Tuesday, May 7, the former Deputy Information Minister express worry that the commission has failed to address the persistent problem.

“If the current EC folks cannot do the job,they should just pack and leave.

What is this persistent 'network challenges' that stalls the process at the beginning of almost every registration exercise since 2020?

“How can an institution like that fail to address a problem that occurs all the time?” his post reads.

Meanwhile, the EC has, in a press release, anounced that it has resolved the issues in most centres as at 12 pm.

The registration exercise, which is expected to capture eligible applicants who turned 18 years old, will end on May 20.

