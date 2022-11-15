Ahafo Region: Police probe shooting incident at Kenyasi

The Ghana Police Service has issued an official release on the shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Regio.

According to the security service, investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the shooting incident.

“The Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident at Kenyasi in the Ahafo Region on 15th November 2022, which resulted in the death of one person and injury to four others.

“Following the incident, some members of the community went on rampage in the town causing destruction to two vehicles.

“Police have intensified law, order and security operations in the area and calm has since been restored,” parts of a police statement said on Tuesday, November 15 said.

The police have given the assurance that it is investigating the matter to the latter and anybody found culpable will be taken through due process to face the law.