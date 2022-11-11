ECG down again as vending challenges return

11.11.2022 LISTEN

The woes of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) seems not over as many are not to load their prepaid credit.

It can be recalled that recently in September, the systems of the power company went down for weeks as customers struggled to buy power from ECG offices and vending points.

During that challenging period, there were allegations that ECG system had been hacked.

While the company explained that it is unable to confirm or deny, it promised that the needed investigations will be undertaken to get to the bottom of the matter.

Howeger, today, Friday, November 11, it appears the problem is back again. Many people who have tried to buy power from vending points have been unable to purchase it.

A visit by Modernghana Team to the Achimota District Office of the ECG confirmed the vending challenge.

Customers who were fuming in long queue were told the system is down.

It is unclear what triggered vendor challenge.